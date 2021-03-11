Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Purchases $109,600.00 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gaia stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a PE ratio of -91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gaia by 522.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 63.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

