Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $982.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

