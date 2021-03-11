Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.36

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 171960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.