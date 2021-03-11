Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.42.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

