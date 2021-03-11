Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

