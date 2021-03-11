Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
