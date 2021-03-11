NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares shot up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.35. 175,517,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 111,908,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

