NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares shot up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.35. 175,517,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 111,908,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 2.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
