Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Up 16.1%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) rose 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 2,174,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,037,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

EVGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Evogene alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Evogene by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 73,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 66,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.