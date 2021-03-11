Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 15.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price traded up 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $2.90. 55,859,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 64,603,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

