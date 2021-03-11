Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s share price rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 975,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 766,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

