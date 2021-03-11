Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading 13.4% Higher

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.27. 355,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 398,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $254.39 million, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 28.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 136,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

