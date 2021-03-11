BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells $82,069.00 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BJRI opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $60.79.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
