Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8492 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NVZMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.