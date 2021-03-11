Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.39 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $107.69.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,921 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

