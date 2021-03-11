HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $108.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.91. HEICO has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

