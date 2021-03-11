Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MLCO. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

MLCO stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

