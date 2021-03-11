IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.09

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.09 and last traded at C$36.75, with a volume of 140434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.19.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

