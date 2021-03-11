Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,929,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $9.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,377. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $382.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

