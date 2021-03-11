SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Down 99.8% in February

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 11th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLCJY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,512. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLCJY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

