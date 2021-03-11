Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 209,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 371,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Phoenix Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

