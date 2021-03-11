Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the February 11th total of 620,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

POFCF remained flat at $$1.53 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

