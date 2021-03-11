HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 565,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,888,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

