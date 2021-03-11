Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.22. The stock had a trading volume of 143,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.14 and its 200 day moving average is $361.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.