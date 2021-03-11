Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 474,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237,541. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

