Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,139 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. 577,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $72.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.