Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Purchases $44,630.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen L. Eastman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

