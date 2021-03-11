Insider Selling: Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells 687 Shares of Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.