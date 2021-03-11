James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSTR stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $383.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,128,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

