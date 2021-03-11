Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 82,910 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $34,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $244,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

