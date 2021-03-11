Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $35,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $99,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLX opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

