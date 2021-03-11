Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 139.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Denbury worth $35,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEN. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $1,502,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 800,597 shares of company stock valued at $22,314,150. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

