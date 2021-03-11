Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Albany International were worth $36,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

