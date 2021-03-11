Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,130,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,889,743 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.6% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.26% of Bank of America worth $3,307,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 218.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 36.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 429,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 310,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. 1,465,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,283,125. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.