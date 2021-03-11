$1.67 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.56. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.41. The stock had a trading volume of 142,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.54. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

