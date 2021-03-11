Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,479 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.76% of Essent Group worth $36,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Essent Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Essent Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of ESNT opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

