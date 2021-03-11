Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $133.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

