Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,159 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.