Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 625.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6,826.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $96.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

