Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

