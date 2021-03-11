The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $57.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

