Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.86.

SMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

