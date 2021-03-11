Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.86.

SMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

