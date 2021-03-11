Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $43.28

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $19,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580,711 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

