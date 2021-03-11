Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.80-10.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.46. Assurant also updated its FY21 guidance to ~10.80 EPS.

AIZ stock opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

