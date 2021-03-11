Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

