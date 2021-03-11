Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.76. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 17.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 181.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 91.0% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

