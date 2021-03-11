Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 320,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 361,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $963,441.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 974,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,392,837.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 30,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $1,378,497.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,779 shares of company stock worth $23,791,120 over the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

