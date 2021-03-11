Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Decreases By 97.3%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TDNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 4,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,784. Trident Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
About Trident Brands
