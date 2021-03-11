Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Decreases By 97.3%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDNT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 4,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,784. Trident Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Trident Brands

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients in the United States and Canada. The company offers branded consumer products in functional nutrition and dietary supplement categories under the Brain Armor and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brands, as well as private label sports nutrition items to various retailers.

