MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Reaches $354,782.76

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $354,782.76 and $81,874.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00702152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00033135 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

