Brenntag (BNTGY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/11/2021 – Brenntag had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2021 – Brenntag was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

3/1/2021 – Brenntag was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

2/22/2021 – Brenntag had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 15,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,396. Brenntag SE has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

