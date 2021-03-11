Nxt Price Reaches $0.0311 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005596 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.