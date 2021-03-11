SolarCoin (SLR) Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 208.7% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $6,153.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.45 or 0.00365135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,203,872 coins and its circulating supply is 63,028,253 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

